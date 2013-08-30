Want: A Cool Tiger-Print Sweater That’s Totally Affordable

What: A cool tiger-print sweater in a lightweight cotton that’s heads and shoulders more affordable than some other tiger -embossed stuff we’re coveting.

Why: This knit, with its fitted silhouette and metallic threading, provides a slightly more dressed-up alternative for those looking to try out fall’s chic sweatshirt trend.

How: If your office dress code is relatively casual, wear it with pumps and a pair of silk trousers. For a night out, take a cue from the gal above and team it up with a leather skirt and ankle boots.

Snow Tiger Knitted Jumper, $118; at French Connection