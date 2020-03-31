‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Just as Dramatic’ as the First, According to the Producers

Warning: Spoilers for Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness ahead. If you’re anything like us, you’re in desperate need of Netflix’s Tiger King season 2. The seven-episode docuseries, which was released on Netflix on March 20, followed the rise and fall of Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed Tiger King and the owner of Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

Much of the series followed the feud between Joe and Carole Baskin, the CEO of Florida’s Big Cat Rescue. Joe and Carole disagreed about his treatment of big cats. While Carole believed that Joe’s zoo conditions, breeding programs and attractions, where he charged visitors to pet lion and tiger cubs, were abuse and violations of animal rights, Joe didn’t think the same. Long story short, the feud became dark, and Joe was sentenced to 22 years in prison for plotting Carole’s murder (among other charges) on January 22, 2020.

As you can tell, the case is wild, and there should be more than enough information for a Tiger King season 2. But what do producers think? Well, while a second season of Joe Exotic and co. hasn’t been green lit by Netflix (yet), one of the docuseries’ directors, Rebecca Chaiklin, told Entertainment Weekly that the creators of the show would love to revisit the drama. “We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years,” she said.

As for what Tiger King season 2 could be about, well there are two storylines so far. The first is Joe’s $94 million lawsuit with the United States Federal government. After the docuseries premiered, TMZ reported that Joe filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and and the U.S. Department of Interior on the basis that he was falsely imprisoned. One of the crimes he was convicted for was the deaths of five of his tigers, who were buried at the back of his park. Because tigers are considered an endangered species, the government claimed that Joe violated the Endangered Species Act.

However, according to TMZ, Joe rebuts in lawsuit that the federal government incorrectly listed the “generic tiger” as an endangered species. Further, Joe also claimed that he was “discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds.” TMZ also reports that he accused two of his former colleagues, including his ex-business partner Jeff Lowe, of lying to federal agents and planting evidence against him. He is also seeking a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump.

There’s also a storyline involving Carole that can be explored. Since Tiger King, viewers have petitioned for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to reopen the cold case involving Carole’s missing husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared in August 1997. The series also led a sheriff in Florida to ask for any new leads on the case.

As of yet, Netflix hasn’t confirmed a Tiger King season 2. But even if there isn’t a follow-up to the story, at least there’s an upcoming limited series about Carole, where Kate McKinnon will play the controversial sanctuary owner.