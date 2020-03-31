21 ‘Tiger King’ Zoom Backgrounds for Cool Cats & Kittens

Scroll To See More Images

There are two things getting me through these trying times, and those two things are Tiger King and Zoom. I spend my days working from home and bouncing from meeting to virtual meeting on Zoom, and my nights binge-watching Tiger King and wondering WTF happened to Carole Baskin’s husband. If you’re in the same boat—and I have a feeling you are—you won’t be able to resist these Tiger King Zoom backgrounds. Talk about the best of both worlds, am I right?

If you haven’t started playing around with filters and backgrounds on Zoom, I’m here to let you know that you’ve been seriously missing out. Nothing jazzes up a work e-meeting like a clever office-themed background, and similarly, nothing starts the party at your Zoom happy hour like a filter that gives off EDM rave vibes. Are there certain Zoom backgrounds that work for all occasions, you might ask? It just so happens that yes, there are. I can’t think of a time when I wouldn’t want to use one of the below Tiger King backgrounds, because they are all wonderful and special and guaranteed to start up some incredible conversations. I’ve included stills of Joe Exotic, Doc Antle, Carole Baskin, and of course tons of tigers—plus the throuple wedding, a restraining order, and a few other surprises.

Before you read on and select your fave Tiger King backgrounds from the 21 below, a gentle reminder that there are tons of animals in captivity that can use your support. If you want to help, consider donating to organizations like The Humane Society of the United States or the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Now, onto the Zoom backgrounds!

1. The Tiger King poster, because it slaps

TBH, I’ve never seen this before, but I high-key need it hanging on the walls of every room in my home.

2. Joe feeding a huge tiger from a baby bottle

Got milk?

3. Carole Baskin

…Posing in front of a lion in a very small cage, whilst talking about how animals shouldn’t be kept in small cages. OK?

4. The pic that sparked a thousand Lisa Frank memes

I can’t lie, I love everything about this.

5. The pic that sparked a thousand country music video ideas

I don’t support Joe’s animal breeding, but I do support his country music career.

6. Doc Antle with his elephant BFF

…That apparently he grew up with?

7. Carole Baskin responding to emails

I mean, a more appropriate background for your Zoom work meetings simply could not exist.

8. These tiger pals sunbathing

Remember when we could go outside with our friends? Good times.

9. Joe cuddling a tiger cub

I really do wish this was me, honestly.

10. Joe cuddling multiple cubs

The more, the merrier, am I right?

11. The gay throuple wedding of the century

Alternative title: Two straight men with their gay husband at their gay wedding.

12. Carole Baskin, before I knew about her past

She looks so sweet and innocent, right?

13. The face I made when I found out Carole Baskin allegedly murdered her husband

ALLEGEDLY. BUT C’MON.

14. Joe, Tiger King-ing

He liked this shot so much, he apparently watched the footage on repeat. If it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for my Zoom.

15. The restraining order Carole’s late husband filed against her

He said enough is enouf.

16. Joe’s theory on what happened to Carole’s husband

Featuring a still of fake-Carole feeding her husband to the tigers. From one of Joe’s music videos, of course.

17. This strong beautiful tiger who don’t need no man

You hear me, Joe Exotic?

18. The same pic in black and white

Sike, it’s actually a white tiger! So majestic.

19. Speaking of black and white: Joe Exotic’s mugshot

How was this not already your go-to Zoom background?

20. Another shot of Doc Antle, for good measure

Please lay down when using this background, so it looks like you’re really there with him.

21. A final shot of this cutie tiger

Y’all, tigers really are incredible creatures. Mad respect.