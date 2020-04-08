5 Theories About What This Mysterious New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Will Be About

Ever since it was announced that there will be one more episode of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, we haven’t stopped thinking about the Tiger King new episode spoilers that are in store for us in the week ahead. In case you missed it, Jeff Lowe, Joe Exotic’s ex-business partner who reported him to the feds and sent him to jail, confirmed that there will be on more Tiger King episode.

The exact release date isn’t clear, but Jeff and his wife, Lauren Lowe, revealed that the Tiger King crew visited their home last week and plan to release a new and final Tiger King episode soon. “Netflix is adding one more episode, will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow,” he said.

What is Tiger King‘s new episode about? We don’t know either, but a lot has happened since the seven-episode docuseries premiered in March. Ahead, we rounded up the most wild updates the show could explore for its final episode. (That is, until season two…)

Joe Exotic’s Lawsuit

As viewers recall, Joe was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January for his alleged murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, his rival the owner of Florida’s Big Cat Rescue. Joe was also charged for the alleged murder of five tigers, who he buried at the back of his zoo, Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, as well as the the illegal sale of tiger and lion tiger cubs, some as young as two weeks old.

After Tiger King premiered, Joe filed a $94 million lawsuit against the United States Federal government. In the suit, he asked for close to $79 million from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and and the U.S. Department of Interior for incorrectly listing the “generic tiger” on the endangered species list, which he equated to “stealing my property and promoting an animal rights agenda,” according to TMZ. Joe also alleges that he was “discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds,” TMZ reports. For that reason, Joe wants $78,840,000 for the loss of his personal property and 18 years’ worth of his work with tigers.

But it doesn’t end there. TMZ also reported that Joe wants an additional $15 million because of the way the federal government handled his case. He accused Jeff of lying to federal agents and planting evidence against him. He also accused another former colleague of being an informant for the government, and that all of this drama led to the death of his mother, Shirley. So it’s clear that there’s a lot of resentment between Joe and Jeff that can make for a dramatic final episode.

Carole Baskin’s Investigation

Since Tiger King‘s premiere, viewers have become obsessed with what hapened to Carole’s missing husband, Don Lewis, who vanished in August 1997. Many viewers, including Cardi B, believe that Carole murdered her husband by feeding him to a tiger at the park, though there’s no evidence to support this claim. Still, the interest in the investigation lives on, even if the case has gone cold.

After Tiger King’s release, Chad Chronister, a sheriff at Florida’s Hillsborough County, told the New York Post that he’s looking for new leads into the case. “I thought we should take advantage of the public’s fascination and glimmer any type of evidence we can get,” he said. “The last thing we did was ask Carole to take a polygraph in 2011 for reasons that I don’t know. She declined. It would not vindicate her and would not stop us from pursuing criminal charges against her at a later date.”

Don’s lawyer, Joseph R. Fritz, also confirmed to Fox News that the police department has reopened the case. “They [Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office] wanted to have a chat with me and have not found time in 24 years to come visit with me,” he said. Will the new episode be about updates on Carole’s investigation?

Jeff Lowe’s Zoo

The end of Tiger King sees Joe selling his zoo to Jeff after Carole sues him for copyright infringement and wins a $1 million settlement. The case leads Joe to file for bankruptcy, which is when he sells his zoo to Jeff, who promises to turn it around. However, once Jeff learns that Joe is allegedly plotting Carole’s murder, he turns against his then-business partner and acts as an informant for the federal government. Since Joe went to jail, Jeff has been the CEO of the park, which he’s renamed the Wynnewood Zoo.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jeff was forced to close the park. But according to some reports, he plans to open a new facility, called the The Oklahoma Zoo, to replace the park that was once owned by Joe. What will happen to Joe Exotic’s exotic cat park after Jeff’s new business move? Well, we hope Tiger King can fill that in for us.

Joe Exotic’s Coronavirus Quarantine

Dillon Passage, Joe’s husband, revealed in a recent interview with Andy Cohen that the self-proclaimed Tiger King is in quarantine while in prison at Fort Worth FMC in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dillon told the host that, while Joe hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19 himself, he has been exposed to another inmate who was diagnosed with the disease. It’s unclear what his health status is now, but we’re hoping that the new Tiger King can update us on where Joe’s at in prison.

Tiger Legislation

Since the release of Tiger King, animal rights organizations, such as PETA, have become more vocal about the laws needed to protect exotic cats in the United States. So far, there hasn’t been a clear plan as to how the docuseries has affected legislators and their plan for the future of the private ownership of exotic cats in the U.S., but we’re sure that the new Tiger King episode can update us on if there are any ideas in the work to protect these cats.