‘Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe Just Signed on to Star in His Own Reality TV Show at His New Zoo

This reality star isn’t too worried about leaving Joe Exotic’s zoo behind, and that’s because Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe will star in his own zoo’s reality TV show soon. Not so long after taking over Joe’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, Jeff and his wife, Lauren Lowe, “are now signed for a reality TV show” at a zoo of their own, according to People.

This announcement comes shortly after news that his Tiger King arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin, won ownership of Joe Exotic’s zoo as part of a settlement granted by U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk in Oklahoma City. Jeff took over Joe Exotic’s zoo following his arrest over an alleged plot-to-murder attempt against Carole (among other crimes). But after fighting to keep control of the facility, he and his wife are moving on.

According to Jeff, the goal of this new show is to prove that exotic zoos “can be done right,” he tells People. “It’ll be our narrative on the Tiger King with evidence to support our sides of the stories. And it will be about the transfer of all these beautiful animals from Joe’s facility to the new facility,” Jeff explained, referencing his new facility—Tiger King Park—which is set to open in Thackerville, Oklahoma this fall. “And then the day-to-day struggle of running something as big as a 60-acre animal park and all the intricacies of the employment of zookeepers and fighting all of the animal rights groups.”

Wife Lauren adds, “Just showing the animals going from small enclosures to bigger enclosures. We just want to put a brighter light on things because everybody wants to put a horrible light on roadside zoos. Every zoo is off of a road.”

As for when fans of Tiger King can expect to see the new series, we may need to wait a little while. “They haven’t even given us an exact date of production,” Jeff told People. “It’s in pre-production right now. It’s with The Content Group in California, and it will prove to be very, very informative.”

For now, the crew has kicked things off by “filming B-roll right now.” According to Jeff’s estimations, however, filming should start gearing up in a “few more weeks.”

Tiger King season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.