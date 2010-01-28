Tiger And Elin Woods Will Live Together As Friends

When Tiger Woods showed up at sex addiction rehab in Mississippi last week, we reported that this was out of Tiger’s commitment to do anything to save his marriage to Elin Nordegren…but now that they’ve agreed to stay married, can Tiger live without being Elin’s lover?

It’s being reported that Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have made an agreement to stay married, but not to sleep in the same bed. “Elin wants a solid family life,” a source has told People magazine. “She wants to keep her family together even if she and Tiger live together as friends instead of lovers.”

Why would Elin want to live frigidly, just to stay with her man-whore husband? Elin’s parents divorced when she was a child, and she made a promise to herself that she’d never put her children through the same thing. The British Daily Mail reports that Elin was “so devastated when her own parents divorced that she vowed never to let the same thing happen to children Sam, two, and eleven-month-old Charlie.”

Incredible…stay with LimeLife for details. Meanwhile we have another report on a high-profile couple dodging the breakup curse — read why Brad and Angelina are skipping the Oscars this year.

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

