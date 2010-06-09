Tiffany’s Launches iPhone App, Makes Grooms Everywhere A Tad Bit More Nervous

Attention grooms: Now you really have no excuse for not getting that perfect engagement bling. Tiffany & Co. (that arbiter of diamonds and little blue boxes) is launching an iPhone app. The iconic jeweler’s new Engagement Ring Finder will be available on iTunes Monday, June 14.

The 5th Avenue institution basically started this high-end engagement diamond game, so it only makes sense they would take it into the future. “It goes back to who we are,” Carson Glover, Director of Media Relations for the brand explained to us. “The iconic six-prong Tiffany setting was designed in 1886, it’s so symbolic [of the brand’s heritage].”

The application allows lovers in search of a ring, ladies steering their men in the right direction and girls who dare to dream to conjure up their wildest sparkling fantasies according to shape, setting, metal or design. The rings are shown true-to-size on-screen and each style may be viewed with diamonds of six different carat sizes watch out guys.

There’s also a handy ring size function and pricing available, but the app isn’t full service buyers need to call or go in-store for purchase. Sometimes the old-fashioned way still works best.

