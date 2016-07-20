5 Things to Know About Donald Trump’s 22-Year-Old Daughter Tiffany

Republican nominee Donald Trump‘s older children may get all the attention, but last night, his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, stepped into the spotlight at the Republican National Convention.

The 22-year-old took the stage in Cleveland, OH, to give a brief speech that sounded more like a defense of her father than anything else. “My father is good with advice, as you might guess,” she said during her speech. “But he keeps it short and the takeaway is usually the same: to help us find our own way and our own gifts.”

Tiffany is the only daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, whom he was married to from 1993 to 1999. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

She’s a bit of an Instagram star: Not huge, mind you, but 171,000 followers is not nothing. Find her at @tiffanytrump.

She grew up in Los Angeles: Tiffany was about six when her parents divorced, and after that, she was raised by her actress mother, who she’s very close to, in California.

But she fully supports her father’s bid for the presidency: In an April interview on the Today show, she defended her father, saying “I think we truly need to look at all of the amazing things he’s done.”

She graduated from University of Pennsylvania this spring: The same school her father went to. Tiffany graduated with a double major in sociology and urban studies.

She was an aspiring pop star at one point: In 2011, she recorded a single, “Like a Bird,” though that same year she told Oprah Winfrey that it was more of a hobby than anything. “I love music. It’s always been very dear to me … It’s more of a hobby right now, but we’ll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level as a professional.”

Her date to the RNC is a registered Democrat: Fellow Penn student Ross Mechanic, who’s all over her Instagram, has been seen by her side through the Republican National Convention. NBC reports he’s been registered Democrat since 2012.