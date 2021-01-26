RHOD’s Tiffany Moon Compares Kameron Westcott to a 6-Year-Old Over Chicken Feet Gate

Paging Dr. Moon. Tiffany Moon can save your life but not your reputation, and she’s already proved that in her first few episodes of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Tiffany, a 36-year-old anesthesiologist, is the newest Housewife on season 5 of the Bravo series, which also stars Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott, D’Andra Simmons, Kary Brittingham and Jennifer Davis Long. It’s been less than a month since RHOD season 5 premiered, but Tiffany has already become a Housewives favorite for her feud with Kameron over none other than chicken feet. The drama started on episode 2 when Tiffany took the women to dim sum and made them try chicken feet, which Kameron refused to eat.

“I was excited because she is Kameron Westcott,” Tiffany tells StyleCaster. “She is the queen of pink and a Dallas socialite and how funny would it be if she just put a little phalange in her mouth? Certainly she’s had worse things in her mouth.”

And so what did Kameron do with the chicken feet Tiffany served her? She secretly put the dim sum item in a bowl on the floor, which Tiffany didn’t know until she watched the episode. “Sometimes my kids feed food they don’t like from the table to the dogs, so she’s basically acting like my 6 year old,” Tiffany says. “She could’ve just set aside. She didn’t have to set it on the floor. But if she’s going to be the queen of etiquette at restaurants, is that part of the etiquette book that she read?”

Ahead, Tiffany talked to StyleCaster about Chicken Feet Gate, her friendship with past RHOD LeeAnne Locken, who she’s not talking to from the cast and why she thinks she may be a “one-hit wonder” in the Housewives universe.

On how she was cast on RHOD

“D’Andra has been on the show for several years, and I am good friends with her and Mama Dee. Years ago, after D’Andra’s first season, they told me, ‘Oh, Tiffany, you would be good on Housewives. You have a sharp tongue and quick wit.’ I was always like, ‘No. I have young children. I’m a full-time physician. Even if I did want to do it, there’s just no time in my life.’ At the bottom of 2019, I remember being in front of a Christmas tree tand something changed in me. I thought, ‘I’m going to be 35 years old. Everything I’ve ever done in my life has been by the book. I’ve always been a good girl. Why don’t I do something a little naughty for once? Why don’t I go hang out with my sassy girlfriends and take trips and have fun memories?’ Because it’s not everyday you get an opportunity like this. So I said, ‘You know what? Let’s do it. Why the heck not?’”

On her relationship with RHOD alum LeeAnne

“I’m really good friends with some of LeeAnne’s best friends. I know her. I’ve been at charity events with her. She emcees a lot of charity events in Dallas. She’s always been very kind and gracious to me, so I can only speak on my personal interactions with her. She did not reach out to me [when I was cast] and I did not reach out to her.”

On why she had to address Brandi’s racist video

“I wanted to have that conversation with Brandi because I felt that, as a Asian American and an immigrant, I wanted to put a face to the racism. I never once thought she was racist or meant to shoot that video with malicious intent. I wanted her to understand why people could be so offended by that video. I thought, ‘How serendipitous I’m here now and I have this moment to make it a teachable moment to her, so she can understand how something she regarded as a silly joke could actually really hurt someone.’ That’s why I decided to tell my story about coming to America and being made fun of in that way.”

On Kameron shading her for not having a centerpiece

“The centerpiece thing is just ridiculous. Have you ever been to a dim sum restaurant with a centerpiece? That’s obviously where we put the chili and the vinegar and the soy sauce, and usually the lazy Susan isn’t that huge. I mean, when I eat dim sum with my family, there’s no space for a centerpiece because the whole table is full of food. So she can criticize all day long for poor hosting etiquette, but never ever have I read in an etiquette book that one must have a centerpiece while hosting dim sum brunch at 10 a.m.”

On Stephanie calling her “obnoxious” for showing her closet

“I was really caught off by being called obnoxious because she and D’Andra asked to see the closet. I think it’s part of Housewives culture to do a little house and closet tour. I don’t think I’m the first one ever to take people inside my closet and show off a few of my favorite things. I did not mean to come across as a showoff or braggy or obnoxious. It rubbed me so much the wrong way when she called me obnoxious, especially when she had a closet tour not too long ago.”

On why she was really offended by Kameron’s chicken feet comments

“When she was like, ‘You’re stereotyping your country,’ I was like, ‘I’m not stereotyping anything.’ We across China eat all sorts of food, including chicken feet. It’s not that she wouldn’t eat the foot really. The part that upset me was she was like, ‘Oh. Um. Does anyone have a barf bag?’ It’s insulting when you try to share your culture with someone and they have such a strong negative reaction to something that is commonplace for your culture. It’s on my kitchen table on any given weekend when we have dim sum. That was the part that I felt offended by. Not that she wouldn’t eat the foot necessarily, but that she would have such a strong reaction to it, that she was disgusted by it.”

On Kary pushing her in the pool even though she can’t swim

“I still to this day do not know the purpose of what pushing me into the pool was. She was like, ‘Hey Tiffany, come here for a second.’ And then the next thing I know I was in the pool with all my clothes on. Thank God I wasn’t holding my Birkin, I would’ve been pissd. I don’t have fun by pushing other people into pools, especially when I know they can’t swim. I’m up for silly antics. I don’t like antics that border on mean. I was in a sort of expensive outfit that I had bought on purpose solely for this event because Kam said we’re doing an all-white event. I went out and bought something special, and it was pretty ruined. I took it to the dry cleaners and he was like, ‘What happened!’ I was like, ‘I got pushed into a pool!’ He said, ‘I’ll do the best I can with it.’ But the linen didn’t come out right. I have never been to a birthday party next to a pool and been intentionally pushed into a pool ever in my life.”

On Kary calling her a snake on Twitter

“I thought we were done after Tuesday night. I was like, ‘Signing off. Thanks everyone for live tweeting with me.’ Then Wednesday morning, I finished my first surgery and went to go sit down and have a cup of coffee and this alert came up. I was like, ‘Oh, I guess we’re not done.’ She’s pushed me in a pool, she’s called me a hypocrite, she’s called me COVID girl. There’s some level of jokingness among the group that’s fine. Calling me a snake is not fine. I was viscerally upset at that comment. Also, this is my honest opinion. That necklace is hideous. I can’t believe you’re selling it for $1,400. My children have made better things and brought them home to me. So I was like, ‘Well, how do I turn this negative into a positive?’ I had recently been dealing with the death of my dog, Max. He had a freak accident and had emergency surgery and then died. I love being charitable either with my money or my time. Since she said snake, I was like, ‘Oh, what can we think about for snakes?’ It popped into my head. Instead of buying this hideous necklace, I would instead donate the exact amount to the SPCA in honor of my poor Max. So I did, and I screenshotted the receipt to prove it.”

On who she’s not talking to from the cast

:The only person I have not spoken to is Kary. I have spoken to everyone else. Brandi is doing well. She is very pregnant and is gonna pop any day now hopefully. Stephanie was just over here the other day. She tried bubble tea for the first time and really liked it. D’Andra, I dropped off Chinese food and pajamas for her when she was in the COVID unit prior to New Years. We probably talk on the phone every other day. Her assistant dropped off a thank you card for me yesterday. Jen, I talk to here and there, but she’s going through a divorce, so I’m trying to give her some space. Kam, yesterday was her birthday, so I bought her some Hermes scarves and a beautiful floral arrangement. I called my florist and I said, ‘I need it to be luxurious, big and pink.’ And they made that happen. I signed the card from all of us, the other six ladies, and went and dropped that off at her new home.I’ve seen everybody except Kary. I’ve not texted her, seen her, called her, anything. Even though she did not contribute to the group gift, I still put her name on the card. So there.”

On why she may not be returning next season

“I don’t know. I might be a little bit of a one-hit wonder. It was a lot in terms of the time away from my family because normally I work and when I’m not working, I’m with my family. But this time, I was at work, and when I wasn’t working, I was working, so I didn’t see my family for much over the summer. Ask me again in 12 or 13 weeks when it all finishes. I’m not sure I’m the sort of Housewife that people want to continue seeing. I have no idea.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

