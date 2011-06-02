Tiffany Explores True Love in New Charming Short by Ed Burns

If there’s anyone allowed a bit of schmaltz, it’s ooh la la, oh so romantic Tiffany & Co. The 5th Avenue based heritage brand’s new website and app, What Makes Love True, is relishing in all things romance, love, and relationships. I mean the tagline on the site is “True love has a beginning, but no end” as, romcom and 5 carat platinum engagement rings devotees elicit a collective sigh.

In honor of the launch, Tiffany asked another lover of all things schmaltz (in the best way possible, bien sur), Edward Burns, to create a digital short that melded both of their common interests love and New York City. To celebrate the premier online of the endearing video featuring couples old and young spinning tales of meeting, falling in lurve, getting engaged and marrying, Tiffany invited the director to showcase his film to a rapt audience of mostly ladies.

The post viewing Q&A consisted mainly of queries pertaining to Ed and wife Christy Turlington’s own romantic union (he bought her a Tiffany ring! He married her because she’s Christy Turlington swoon he proposed on a walk in Tahoe! He still buys her something from Tiffany every Christmas!). What can we say, the guy’s a charmer.

Check out the video and see other romance-centric adorableness at the site, including love notes and a round up of some romantic NYC hot spots.