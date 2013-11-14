Stuff We Love: A Wear-It-Every Day Diamond Necklace



We’re itching for a bit of sparkle in our winter wardrobes, and nothing does that job better than delicate diamonds. But when it comes to investment jewelry, we prefer to buy something understated and wearable for every day. Elsa Peretti believed the same thing when she started designing minimal, sleek jewelry for Tiffany & Co. nearly 40 years ago.

Peretti’s Diamond By the Yards Sprinkle necklace ($6,000, Tiffany.com) holds 24 round diamonds mounted around a delicate 72″ long sterling silver chain. Meant to look like drops of light against the skin, the minimal design goes with multiple outfits and can be styled from day to night, or casual to dressy, allowing you to (subtly) drip in diamonds all day every day.

