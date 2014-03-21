This Amazing Sweatshirt Recreates the Oscars Selfie, But With Fashion People

If you’re in the mood to shop today—and it’s Friday, so why not?—might we suggest picking up what might be the cutest sweatshirt ever.

Featuring an awesome graphic by French illustrator and blogger Tiffany Cooper, the gray sweatshirt recreates the famous celebrity selfie from this year’s Oscars, but instead of Ellen Degeneres, Bradley Cooper, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, and the other A-listers, it’s got fashion people including Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour, Isabel Marant, Alber Elbaz, and more.

We’d wear this all spring, paired with everything from slouchy leather shorts to skinny jeans and a great pair of heels. We totally think Cooper could have included Lupita’s brother, who sweetly jumped into the original photo at the last minute, but we’ll take it as-is.

Tiffany Cooper Fashion Selfie Sweatshirt, $110; at Colette