Tiffany & Co. Turns Up The Nostalgia For ‘The Great Gatsby’

The much anticipated film version of The Great Gatsby just got a little shinier. Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Isla Fisher, Tiffany & Co.’s classic and iconic jewelry will provide authenticity to the period costumes. Jon King — the company’s executive vice president — dug back into Tiffany’s vast archives to find pieces that are contemporary with the film’s 1920s setting. Using those styles as inspiration, Tiffany created unique jewelry for the movie’s impressive cast.

So, jewelry lovers, in case you needed another reason to go see this epic reinvention of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel (in all its 3-D Baz Luhrmann glory), now you’ve got one! November 2012 can’t come soon enough…