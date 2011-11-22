Tiffany and Co. Dream Up The Ultimate Holiday Window

Whether you like it or not, if you live in New York City during the holiday season some serious cheer is bound to rub off on you. It’s pretty inescapable between the insane sales, weekend local street fairs and season-specific tunes being blasted from every corner (not to mention our office lobby).

The best part though may arguably be the different windows designed for our enjoyment. Visual merchandisers and designers work around the clock all year (ahem, like some of those other helpful elves) to dream up and then execute ornate sets that rival installations found in the MoMA.

This year, the team at Tiffany & Co. celebrates their NYC flagship location by playing on their local roots. Referencing the infamous carousel in Central Park, shoppers are able to follow the iconic animals through animation and of course, lots of glitz and glam. The kicker we’re obsessed with though, is that the imagery isn’t ultra photoshopped or hyper-realistic. Tiffany’s is going old school and featuring commissioned storybook illustrations for the windows.

We love the idea of seeing these magical creatures come to life as we shamelessly ogle jewelry. If you need us, you can find us with our noses and fingers pressed against the windows for the rest of the day. Hope to see you there!