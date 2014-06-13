No More Ties! 5 Father’s Day Gift Experiences Dad Will Love

With Father’s Day around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of ways to thank the old man. While nothing says “I love you, dad” like a heartfelt gift of appreciation, it’s time to skip the ties and golf clubs. This year, why not express your gratitude not with a physical gift, but with an experience that he’ll never forget.
Need some suggestions? These five unique Father’s Day gift ideas are sure to be filled with memories any dad would cherish.
Give Dad a Thrill at the Race Track
Let dad drive as fast as he pleases at the Skip Barber Racing School. Choose between one to three day classes where he'll be driving Formula 3 cars and will be taught by world class instructors. Trust us, dad will be thrilled with this gift.
Starting at $995; for more information visit skipbarber.com.
Show Dad the Spirit of the West
Set amongst the grand Teton Mountains and Yellowstone National Park sits the fabulous Snow King Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Not only will you be giving dad an Americana adventure, you'll also be gifting him a luxury vacation.
Rooms start at $259; for more information visit snowking.com.
Give Dad a Day at the Spa
A day at the spa can do wonders for the soul. Help dad find his zen with an unforgettable thermal bath and massage treatments at the Aire Ancient Baths in New York City. If he doesn't come back relaxed from this experience, there is basically no hope.
Treatments start at $75; for more information visit ancientbathsny.com.
Take Dad on a Wine Tasting Tour
California's Napa Valley is home to some of the best wine and most beautiful vineyards in the world. Chauffer dad as he indulges and take him to stay at a luxurious resort like Auberge du Soleil or Solage Calistoga, both located in the heart of the world class wine country.
At Auberge du Soleil rooms start at $600; for more infrormation visit aubergedusoliel.com.
At Solage Calistoga rooms start at $490; for more information visit solagecalistoga.com.
Go Exploring with Dad
If nature is dad's passion, he will love a trip to Canada's beautiful Labrador and Newfoundland province. Just a three hour flight from New York, it is a great place to soak up some natural beauty. Whether he decides to kayak with humpback whales in the morning or chase 10,000 year old icebergs in the afternoon, he'll never run out of things to do. Try the Iceberg Quest Ocean Tour for prime nature sightings.
Tours starting at $50; for more information visit icebergquest.com.