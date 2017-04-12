Tie-Front Shirts Are Making a Huge Comeback Right Now

Earlier this morning, as I was flipping through racks of clothes at a preview, it hit me: Fall 2017 was one of the first seasons in recent memory when there isn’t just one, two, or even three past decades that modern fashion is borrowing from on the regular. With the ’70s color scheme making its way back into our collective consciousness by way of Bottega Veneta and Tory Burch; and Calvin Klein effectively ushering 1992’s pantsuits back into 2017; and ’40s-inspired fur coats at J.W. Anderson, Yeezy, and Vetements; and the Victorian collars at John Galliano, Kenzo, and Lemaire, we’ve squarely entered “anywhere but here” territory.

With fashion’s (mostly) democratic-leaning voices, it’s no wonder—the present isn’t exactly a great time to be alive if you’re not a white dude, tbh—and for the last two seasons, designers didn’t stop the nostalgia at the ’80s. Nope: Another beloved ’90s staple is back, and we’re here for it.

We’re talking, of course, about tie-front shirts. The natural evolution of the off-the-shoulder-slash-one-shoulder-slash-deconstructed button-down, the tie-front top is the one ’90s fashion trend—well, save for the crop top, and maybe also Doc Martens—we’re happy to see make a comeback. It’s solidly wearable with jeans or over a dress, and it’s possible to rock the trend without looking like you’re stuck in your adolescence. And if you’re not down with the traditional tie-front silhouette (we’ll bet the slideshow below will change your mind, but alas), instead, try one that ties in the back, or even a more work-appropriate style that separately ties around your waist, leaving little room for a surprise peek at your midriff.

To celebrate the tie-front top’s comeback, we found 13 iterations of the ’90s trend to shop—including ones you haven’t tried yet. Get ready for a little walk down memory lane.