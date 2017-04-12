StyleCaster
Share

Tie-Front Shirts Are Making a Huge Comeback Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tie-Front Shirts Are Making a Huge Comeback Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Tie-Front Shirts
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this morning, as I was flipping through racks of clothes at a preview, it hit me: Fall 2017 was one of the first seasons in recent memory when there isn’t just one, two, or even three past decades that modern fashion is borrowing from on the regular. With the ’70s color scheme making its way back into our collective consciousness by way of Bottega Veneta and Tory Burch; and Calvin Klein effectively ushering 1992’s pantsuits back into 2017; and ’40s-inspired fur coats at J.W. Anderson, Yeezy, and Vetements; and the Victorian collars at John Galliano, Kenzo, and Lemaire, we’ve squarely entered “anywhere but here” territory.

With fashion’s (mostly) democratic-leaning voices, it’s no wonder—the present isn’t exactly a great time to be alive if you’re not a white dude, tbh—and for the last two seasons, designers didn’t stop the nostalgia at the ’80s. Nope: Another beloved ’90s staple is back, and we’re here for it.

MORE: The Comfy Shoe Trend That’ll Be Huge This Season

We’re talking, of course, about tie-front shirts. The natural evolution of the off-the-shoulder-slash-one-shoulder-slash-deconstructed button-down, the tie-front top is the one ’90s fashion trend—well, save for the crop top, and maybe also Doc Martens—we’re happy to see make a comeback. It’s solidly wearable with jeans or over a dress, and it’s possible to rock the trend without looking like you’re stuck in your adolescence. And if you’re not down with the traditional tie-front silhouette (we’ll bet the slideshow below will change your mind, but alas), instead, try one that ties in the back, or even a more work-appropriate style that separately ties around your waist, leaving little room for a surprise peek at your midriff.

To celebrate the tie-front top’s comeback, we found 13 iterations of the ’90s trend to shop—including ones you haven’t tried yet. Get ready for a little walk down memory lane.

MORE: 21 Lightweight Transitional Coats to Welcome Spring

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Madewell Striped Tie-Back Shirt
Madewell Striped Tie-Back Shirt

Madewell Striped Tie-Back Shirt, $79.50; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell
Mango Tencel Fabric Blouse
Mango Tencel Fabric Blouse

Mango Tencel Fabric Blouse, $45.99; at Mango

 

Photo: Mango
Warehouse Cropped Stripe Tie Front Top
Warehouse Cropped Stripe Tie Front Top

Warehouse Cropped Stripe Tie Front Top, $19.50; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
Leith Portrait Stripe Off the Shoulder Blouse
Leith Portrait Stripe Off the Shoulder Blouse

Leith Portrait Stripe Off the Shoulder Blouse, $59; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom
Embroidered Cotton Blouse
Embroidered Cotton Blouse

Embroidered Cotton Blouse, $69.90; at Express

 

Photo: Express
Wilfred Free Huang Blouse
Wilfred Free Huang Blouse

Wilfred Free Huang Blouse, $65; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Wilfred
Club Monaco Telaim Top
Club Monaco Telaim Top

Club Monaco Telaim Top, $139; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco
BDG Jena Tie-Front Blouse
BDG Jena Tie-Front Blouse

BDG Jena Tie-Front Blouse, $49; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters
BONNIE YOUNG Silk Tie-Front Blouse
BONNIE YOUNG Silk Tie-Front Blouse

BONNIE YOUNG Silk Tie-Front Blouse, $795; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
Mango Bow Linen Blouse
Mango Bow Linen Blouse

Mango Bow Linen Blouse, $49.99; at Mango

 

Photo: Mango
Zara Top with Back Bows
Zara Top with Back Bows

Zara Top with Back Bows, $35.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Stelen Front Tie Top
Stelen Front Tie Top

Stelen Front Tie Top, $52; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Priory Voy Top
Priory Voy Top

Priory Voy Top, $202; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn

Next slideshow starts in 10s

This Cheap Manicure Staple Changed My Life

This Cheap Manicure Staple Changed My Life
  • Madewell Striped Tie-Back Shirt
  • Mango Tencel Fabric Blouse
  • Warehouse Cropped Stripe Tie Front Top
  • Leith Portrait Stripe Off the Shoulder Blouse
  • Embroidered Cotton Blouse
  • Wilfred Free Huang Blouse
  • Club Monaco Telaim Top
  • BDG Jena Tie-Front Blouse
  • BONNIE YOUNG Silk Tie-Front Blouse
  • Mango Bow Linen Blouse
  • Zara Top with Back Bows
  • Stelen Front Tie Top
  • Priory Voy Top
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share