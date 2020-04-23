This Is The Perfect Time To Tie-Dye Your Clothes—Here’s How To Do It

One of the most visceral childhood memories I have is of sitting outside on summer days—or inside, if it happened to be rainy—and spending hours tie-dying as many articles of clothing as I was able to get my little hands on. Whether it was at camp, at home or at a friend’s house, warm weather called for tie-dye. And because everything old is new again, the 2020 tie-dye trend is alive and well. From the runways to street style looks, there’s no denying tie-dye is back, baby, and we are living for it!

Celebrities like Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Halsey agree—tie-dye is the pattern of the summer. That said, fashionistas don’t always opt for the classic rainbow colorway, although it is a mood. There are a million and one ways to curate your tie-dye creations, from picking specific shades of dye to changing your approach when applying it to the fabric. With this in mind, why not take all the extra time you have right now and DIY some trendy looks of your own? Odds are you have some extra tees lying around that you never wear anymore, or a basic white sweatsuit that could use a trendy upgrade. You can re-live your childhood and keep up with current trends at the same damn time! Plus, it’s something to help pass the time while we’re stuck inside.

If you’re ready to get started, we’ve got all the info you need regarding how to create some DIY tie-dye projects of your own. That said, we know not everyone wants a craft sesh just to try out a trend, so we’ve also included some cute shoppable pieces for anyone who wants to try the tie-dye trend RN.

It’s officially time to lean into this throwback summer trend—read on to get started.

DIY Tie Dye Tips

Ready to jump into a tie-dying expedition in your bathroom? First things first: Pick your dyes. Second, choose what article of clothing you want to tie-dye. To start, soak your articles of clothing in a mixture of warm water and soda ash (i.e. sodium carbonate) if you have any. If not, you’re fine with just warm water. Then, wring the shirt out. Use rubber bands to bunch together different parts of your clothing item—This will create a unique tie-dye pattern! You can also research different ways to get specific patterns if you have a look you want to create.

Start dying your item with whatever colors you choose, then throw it in a plastic bag and wait eight hours. After the eight hours are up, take out your tie-dyed item and rinse it in cool water until the water runs clear. Remove the rubber bands and witness your creation, babe.

We rounded up some must-have materials below to help you get started on your tie-dye journey.

1. Fabric Tie-Dye Kit

If you’re unsure what vibe you’re going for, start with a classic set of tie-dye colors. Kits usually contain multiple options, so you can experience with color combinations and find your new favorite.

2. Neon Tie-Dye Kit

If you want to get a little bold, you can try on-trend neon colors for your tie-dye DIY. This kit even comes with a tank top, so you test a new look out on it first.

3. Gildan Crewneck Sweatshirt

While many people choose to tie-dye t-shirts, tie-dyed loungewear is truly the hottest look right now. You can go fitted or oversized—Either way, have fun with it and choose what makes you most comfortable.

4. Women’s Jogger

Of course, what would a sweatsuit be without some sweatpants or joggers? These Champion white joggers are the perfect cozy option for a DIY tie-dye sesh.

Of course, if you’re not a big fan of crafts, DIY or waiting for things to dry, you can always shop the 2020 tie-dye trend now. So many brands have tie-dye pieces on offer right now—and they’re ridiculously cute. From leggings and tanks you can work out in (or wear to lounge) to sweat suits and cozy sweaters that will have you feeling comfortable and stylish at the same time, these trendy clothes are waiting to join your summer wardrobe. Wear them inside now, and then stun them all with your chic street style when 2020 resumes.

1.High Rise Long Leggings

Give your activewear a bit of a trendy spin with some tie-dye leggings. You can wear these to work out or as athleisure. Either way, they’re just to look amazing on Instagram.

2. Pink Floyd Graphic Tee

Show off your favorite band with a cute tie-dye band tee. Nothing says summer quite like Pink Floyd and a little tie-dye, baby.

3. Skechers D’Lites Summer Fiesta

Shoes are definitely a harder DIY tie-dye option, so you might as well just treat yourself to some that are already dyed for you. These tie-dye Skechers are definitely on our summer wishlist.

4.Prism Spacestrikes Long Sleeve Tee

This bright and fun take on a classic tie-dye tee features an extra detail: black stripes on one sleeve. It’s a unique cook kid look that’s sure to make you stand out this summer.

5. Tie-Dye Drawstring Hoodie

This tie-dye hoodie is cute enough to wear in photos or outside, but cozy enough that won’t want to ever take it off. Who said you have to sacrifice comfort for style?

6. Cloud Wash Bike Shorts

Bike shorts are another fun summer trend you’re sure to see everywhere. Why not combine it with the tie-dye trend and get a two-for-one?

7. Seamless Tie-Dye Tank

Wear this tie-dye tank on its own as a cute workout look or pair it with high-waisted jeans and cropped cardigan. Either way, you’ll be totally on-trend.

8. Rainbow Tie-Dye Crewneck Sweater

This might be the trendy sweater of our dreams. In super chic tie-dye colorway that’s both unique and cool, there’s so much to love about this cozy tie-dye sweater.

9. Tie-Dye Sweat Set

You can wear this cute tie-dye sweatsuit as pajamas, loungewear or for a walk around the block. Plus, it comes as a set, so you can wear the pieces together or switch it up and pair them with different items in your closet.

10. Skechers Poppy Hippie Hype Sneaker

A slip-on sneaker is a comfortable and cute option when you don’t want deal with heels or laces. These tie-dye slip-ons from Skechers are the most adorable pick for summer 2020.

