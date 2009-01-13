OBJECT OF DESIRE: Bodkin tie-dye tank overlay dress, $270, at shopbird.com



REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because while the rest of the StyleCaster offices are off hitting the cinemas and the slopes at Sundance, I will be headed to Key Largo for a wedding.

Reason #2: This tie-dye dress is exactly what I need to get my head out of the city and ready for the beach.

Reason #3: Instead of using harsh chemicals, the color comes from organic dyes made from plants and veggies. Going green just keeps looking better and better.