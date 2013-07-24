Want: A Flouncy Tie-Dye Romper With A Plunging Back

What: A tie-dye inspired flouncy romper with a deep “V” in the back.

Why: Rompers, especially wildly colorful and patterned ones, are at high risk of looking like pajamas. But this one is special: it successfully toes the line between chic and comfortable very well.

How: Amp up the style factor with a good pair of flatforms, or wear it over a new bikini for a trek to the beach.

Indah’s Kerala Fringe Romper, $114; at Revolve Clothing

