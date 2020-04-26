Give Your Outdated T-Shirts a Fresh Update With These Foolproof Tie-Dye Kits

Tie-dye is one of the biggest trends taking over fashion at the moment, and while there are plenty of ‘90s-inspired styles to choose from, making your own tie-dyed apparel is so much more fun than purchasing a design already emblazoned with a rainbow-hued pattern. There is no shortage of ways to personalize and customize your tie-dye pattern when you take the DIY route—from choosing your own colors to experiment with, to switching up your method while you’re in the process to create a bespoke look.

If you’ve grown bored with your favorite old tee-shirt, mini dress, or sweatpants, why not take to this fun activity to give your old apparel a fresh and perfectly on-trend update? And, besides giving your old wardrobe staples a makeover, it’s also just a fun, crafty project to take on to pass your time spent at home. Tie-dying can take a bit of practice (along with a bit of trial and error) to master, but fortunately, there are plenty of ready-made kits that come with just about everything you need to get the look right. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite (and totally foolproof) kits to help you get started.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit

This tie-dye kit is equipped with fourteen different ultra-pigmented and non-toxic colors to help you curate your design to your liking. It also includes eighteen squeeze bottles for easy a super easy application process and doesn’t require any pre-soaking to get started.

2. Sntieecr DIY Tie Dye Kit

Containing 158 pieces of tools and pigments to get your DIY tie-dye project started off smoothly, this complete kit is the perfect starter pack for beginners. It comes with ten kid’s gloves, ten adult gloves, 100 rubber bands, ten plastic bags, ten disposable aprons, two tables clothes to prevent messes, five wooden clips, five droppers, and one tie-dye line.

3. SEI Tumble Dye Craft & Fabric Tie-Dye Kit

This easy-to-use tie-dye kit contains an assortment of non-toxic and water-based dyes to help you create your personalized design. Each bottle is designed with a spray nozzle applicator to prevent messes, spills, and overall hassle because it doesn’t require dunking, pre-soaking, or washing to mater the craft and give your wardrobe a rainbow-hued makeover.