Spring Is Coming, and Tie-Dye Clothes Are Out in Full Force

I’ve been anxiously awaiting 2019’s tie-dye trend since I first caught wind of it last fall. At September’s Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week, tons of designers showcased new takes on everyone’s favorite DIY fabric—rendering it chicer and more fashion-forward than ever. The tie-dye clothes trend didn’t quite hit its stride during the winter, but now that retailers are swapping their cold-weather collections for spring options, tie-dye is officially trickling into the zeitgeist—and as a maximalist who loves all things bold prints and bright colors, I’m very, very here for it.

And it’s not just high-fashion designers ushering in tie-dye’s resurrection. Though designers like R13, Prabal Gurung and Eckhaus Latta took full advantage of tie-dye in their Spring/Summer 2019 collections, fast-fashion retailers have gotten in on the trend, too. Tie-dye clothes are popping up everywhere—from high-fashion hubs, like Shopbop and Farfetch, to trendy stores with lower price-points, like ASOS and Zara. So no matter where you shop, you’re sure to find at least one tie-dye piece to fall in love with. (Seriously, the tie-dye clothes selection is so vast and varied you’d be hard-pressed not to.)

If 2019’s tie-dye trend has you tempted to find the nearest backyard and DIY a bunch of colorful tees, go forth and embrace your inner craft goddess. But if you’re not interested in expending the effort of tie-dyeing clothes—or if you know your tie-dye efforts always seem to result in some kind of runny brown mess (yo, been there)—there are plenty of ways to get in on the trend that involve zero DIYing what so ever. And I’m planning to take full advantage of all of them.

Marlena Mini Dress, $108 at Free People

This dip-dye mini makes the most of two of 2019’s favorite trends: tie-dye and burnt orange.

New Look Tie-Dye Top, $21 at ASOS

Proof tie-dye doesn’t have to be over-the-top colorful.

Rhode Resort Sienna Skirt, $315 at Shopbop

A classic tie-dye print rendered in a not-so-classic silhouette.

Transformation Tie-Dye Hoodie Sweatshirt, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

The only thing you’ll want to snuggle up in all spring/summer long.

Tie-Dye Dress, $39.90 at Zara

My friend owns this midi, and it’s exactly as cute in-person as it looks online.

Tie-Dye Utility Pant, $148 at Free People

Utility pants are coming in hot this spring—making this tie-dye pair even more of a must-have.

The Beauty Within Tie-Dye Hoodie Sweatshirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Monochromatic tie-dye offers a semi-minimalist way into a very maximalist trend.

Rhode Resort Ella Dress, $395 at Shopbop

I saw this in a store window recently and stopped to stare at it for way too long. It’s beautiful.

Tie-Dye Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

This tie-dye top allows for instant statement-making style—without asking you to wear anything too over-the-top.

Psych Tie-Dye Socks, $12 at Free People

A subtler way into the trend—and a super fun one, at that.

Urban Renewal Recycled Tie-Dye Silk Shirt, $54 at Urban Outfitters

The styling options for this tie-dye button-down are basically endless.

Tie-Dye Dress, $49.90 at Zara

A super on-trend take on a classic, silky silhouette.

We the Free Shaka Tunic, $128 at Free People

Never knew tie-dye statement sleeves were a thing I needed in my life, but now that I’ve seen them, I’m obsessed.

Pull&Bear Green Tie-Dye Sweatshirt, $44 at ASOS

Rendered in such a dark olive, this tie-dye sweatshirt is practically a neutral basic.

Young Fabulous & Broke Yumi Dress, $207 at Shopbop

Quite possibly the trendiest date night dress on the market right now.

Tie-Dye Print Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

A tie-dye shirt you could definitely wear to work—and like, everywhere else, too.

BDG Tie-Dye Straight-Leg Carpenter Jean, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Simultaneously strange, bold and delightful—leave it to the tie-dye trend to make weird look cool.

Mesh Tie-Dye Top, $30 at Topshop

Who knew tie-dye and mesh could look this good together?

Stradivarius Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve Top, $26 at ASOS

Tie-dye turtlenecks are here to make your winter a little bit more fun.

Tie-Dye Tunic, $49.90 at Zara

This tie-dye tunic is bringing all kinds of bohemian vibes to the table.

Jonathan Simkhai Tie-Dye Front-Knot Bikini Top, $155 at Shopbop

A tie-dye print so tight it almost looks like a geometric pattern.

Boston Oversized Washed Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Gray tie-dye T-shirts are cute. Gray tie-dye T-shirts with hot pink stitching are definitely cuter.

Spiritual Gangster Matya Swing Sweatshirt, $138 at Shopbop

Undoubtedly the coziest—and most on-trend—sweatsuit you’ve encountered in a while.

Rhode Resort Lea Dress, $440 at Shopbop

You know that dress I said I saw in a store window and stared at for way too long? This one was next to it, and I stared at it for way too long, too.

Cleo Tie-Dye Turtleneck Top, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Obsessed with the ’90s feel of this absolutely delightful turtleneck.

Tie-Dye Crystal Oversized T-Shirt, $85 at Topshop

This tee is tie-dye and embellished—because two maximalist elements are better than one.

Vintage Tie-Dye Tee, $29 at Urban Outfitters

The way you wish your DIY tie-dye tees came out.

Tie-Dye Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Another silky tie-dye slip dress—because one simply wasn’t enough.

Tie-Dye Sweatshirt, $39.90 at Zara

OK, this iteration definitely qualifies as minimalist.

Aisha Ombre Track Pant, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Definitely a bolder way into the tie-dye movement. But they’re fun and comfy, so why not give ’em a try?

Raquel Allegra Fitted Muscle Tank, $198 at Shopbop

Tie-dye you could probably get away with wearing to the bar.

Tie-Dye Baseball Hat, $19 at Urban Outfitters

In case tie-dye accessories are more your speed than tie-dye clothes.

Raquel Allegra Drama Maxi Dress, $344 at Shopbop

A maxi so cute you’ll want to live in it—and so comfortable you probably could.

