21 Tops That Look Even Better From Behind

Photo: Getty Images

There’s no escaping the fact that off-the-shoulder tops are the reigning trend of summer ’16—but I’m officially ready to crown a new, heat-wave-friendly successor: tie-back tops!

MORE: In Defense of Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Earlier this month at Paris Couture Week, fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni was photographed in an incredibly chic version by Dior (shown above)—an instant hit with her six-million-odd Instagram followers, but not exactly the kind of piece most of us could run and buy off the rack. Rumi Neely, meanwhile, has taken the look for a spin on her blog on several occasions, even designing a few styles for her two-year-old label, Are You Am I, a favorite of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin.

MORE: How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Black Bodysuit

It’s no wonder the trend is catching on: the breezy, party-in-the-back silhouette is the perfect way to beat the heat while switching things up from your standard OTS, and brands across the board—from Zara to Marni to GapFit activewear—have versions available right now. In the following slideshow, I’ve done the work for you and rounded up 21 of the best tie-back tops you can buy. Happy shopping!

Silence + Noise Nina Tie-Back Tank Top, $24.99 (was $44); at Urban Outfitters

Bella Short Sleeve Sweater, $199; at Are You Am I

Andrea Tie Back Top, $49.95 (was $68); at Free People

Multicolor Striped Tie Back Long Sleeve Blouse, $17.99 (was $27.98); at Shein

Open Back Bow Tie Top, $69 (was $84); Genuine People

Helmut Lang Ribbed Tie-Back Sweater, $415; at Neiman Marcus

Lavish Alice Open Tie Back Stripe T-Shirt, $73; at ASOS

Back-Tie Top, $29.90; at Zara

Lanston Oversized Tie Back Tank, $77; at Revolve

Clu Silk-Paneled Checkered Cotton Top, $320; at Net-A-Porter

Akani Tie-Back Blouse, $78; at Modern Citizen

Ruffle-Front Tie-Back Tank, $39.90; at Express

Crepe Tie Back Shell, $296; at Jenni Kayne

The Freddie Top, $95; at Staud Clothing

Brooke Long-Sleeve Wrap Top, $134.55; at Sir The Label

GapFit Breathe Tie-Back Tank, $26.95; at Gap

Magda Butrym Orleans Polka-Dot Silk Shirt, $770; at Net-A-Porter

Back Bow Tie Top, was $66 now $50; at Genuine People

Cotton Candy LA Tie Back Lace Crop Top, $29.40 (was $42); at Bloomingdales

Tie-Back Crop Top, $24; at Missguided

Marni Lily White Tie-Back T-Shirt, $302; at Totokaelo

