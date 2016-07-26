21 Tops That Look Even Better From Behind

There’s no escaping the fact that off-the-shoulder tops are the reigning trend of summer ’16—but I’m officially ready to crown a new, heat-wave-friendly successor: tie-back tops!

Earlier this month at Paris Couture Week, fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni was photographed in an incredibly chic version by Dior (shown above)—an instant hit with her six-million-odd Instagram followers, but not exactly the kind of piece most of us could run and buy off the rack. Rumi Neely, meanwhile, has taken the look for a spin on her blog on several occasions, even designing a few styles for her two-year-old label, Are You Am I, a favorite of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin.

It’s no wonder the trend is catching on: the breezy, party-in-the-back silhouette is the perfect way to beat the heat while switching things up from your standard OTS, and brands across the board—from Zara to Marni to GapFit activewear—have versions available right now. In the following slideshow, I’ve done the work for you and rounded up 21 of the best tie-back tops you can buy. Happy shopping!