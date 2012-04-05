Tickle Me Springtime: Must-Have Accessories For The New Season

We don’t know about you guys, but we find wearing winter scarves and necklaces to be more than annoying. You get things caught in the knit, the necklace ends up feeling like a noose and your whole outfit has gone to sh*t. So obviously, now that we’re packing up our cold weather garb, we’re revisiting some of our best accessories that had to be retired for the cooler months.

We love the feeling of unpacking a new season, and this spring is no exception. However, some of our staples are leaving us feeling a little more deflated than stoked. With that, we took to the Internet to discover new items we just can’t live without. We found more than we could have ever asked for! From neon necklaces with mashed-up materials to bohemian inspired bracelets, we definitely found a bunch of styles to satisfy any outfit.

With that, we thought it’d be selfish to keep these gems to ourselves and decided to do a round-up of pieces not to miss this season. Click through the slideshow to check out our must-haves!

We want to see what you’re dying to wear this spring too! Register as a user to share your favorite products!