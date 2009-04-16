Object Of Desire

Tickets to the Yankees home opener, $200-$10,000, at stubhub.com

Reason #1

The Bronx Bombers’ new stadium is the most expensive U.S. sporting venue ever built—;its $1.5 billion price tag includes a Hard Rock Café, 56 luxury suites and even a martini bar…because nothing goes better with “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” than a martini.

Reason #2

Between his steamy Details photo shoot and ongoing steroid circus, the only way to avoid A-Rod is to go to Yankee Stadium; the slugger is out until May with an injury.

Reason #3

Because guys always look great in pinstripe suits.