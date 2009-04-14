Object Of Desire

Tickets to the Tribeca Film Festival, $8 – $25, at tribecafilm.com

Reason #1

With over 208 Miles of 35mm film divided among 148 films, ranging in length from 3 to 134 minutes, accounting for 45 World Premieres, 5 International Premieres, 15 North American Premieres, 3 U.S. Premieres, and 12 New York Premieres, there is bound to be something that piques your fancy.

Reason #2

Because what’s cooler than being able to say you saw it first (while also helping with the festival’s goal of continued recovery of lower Manhattan)?

Reason #3

It’s estimated that the featured films travel a cumulative 364,500 miles, one-way, to New York for showing. All you have to do is hop on the subway.