OBJECT OF DESIRE: Tickets to “Fashion Talks” at the Alliance Francaise, $25, at ticketmaster.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: The three-part series features Pamela Golbin in talks with fashion icons. Golbin curates the contemporary fashion exhibits at Paris’s Musée de la Mode et du Textile, which is showing a great Sonia Rykiel retrospective at the moment.

Reason #2: Tonight’s talk features Donna Karan. We love Karan for her constant attention to the female form and for the way she makes being a free spirit seem so easy. As easy as 7 easy pieces…

Reason #3: Mark your calendars for March as well, when Catherine Malandrino and Diane von Furstenberg take the stage. We love any excuse to celebrate the amazing women of fashion.