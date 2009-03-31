StyleCaster
Tickets to “Hamlet” at the Duke on 42nd Street Theater, $75, at duke.new42.org

Reason #1

The Duke’s new showing of Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet” just got a glowing review by The New York Times’ theater critic Charles Isherwood (remember his cameo on Gossip Girl).

Reason #2

For those of you who haven’t touched a verse of iambic pentameter since your High School English class, it is time to brush up on the classics. What better than a story of a tortured prince and tale of political corruption for troubled times?

Reason #3

This is not the only critically acclaimed version of “Hamlet” playing right now. The Matadero in Madrid is showing a version with one of Spain’s best known actresses, Blanca Portillo, playing the prince of Denmark.

