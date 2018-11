Object Of Desire

Tickets to the Broadway revival of West Side Story, $300, at ticketmaster.com

Reason #1

Although we weren’t around to see the original, the West Side Story movie was a childhood favorite and actually on our Netflix cue right now.

Reason #2

Because seeing Broadway plays is one of those touristy activities that remind you why so many people flock to the Big Apple every year.

Reason #3

Are you a Shark or a Jet?