Your Ticket To New York Fashion Week: Every Lincoln Center Show Will Be Livestreamed!

Here’s some fabulous news for those of you who have a vested interest in keeping up with nearly every runway show during New York Fashion Week but might not have the insider access required to attend them live: IMG announced today that it teamed up with online video platform Rightster in order to livestream fashion shows being held at Lincoln Center at newyork.mbfashionweek.com and at facebook.com/MBFashionWeek.



This means that close to 90 shows—including Rebecca Minkoff, Michael Kors, Lacoste (above), Carolina Herrera, Herve Leger, Anna Sui, and Vera Wang, to name a few—will be available to watch from the comfort of your home, your office, the bus, or wherever else you might be when, say, Diane von Furstenberg rolls out her Fall 2013 collection.

It seems New York Fashion Week is aiming to be more inclusive this season, as fashion PR firm KCD announced plans to share its Digital Fashion Shows with the public (previously, an invite was needed to log in and view the shows), and lots of pop-up shops and events are being held around the week that are open to anyone and everyone. Whether this means more all-access opportunities will be available during future fashion weeks remains to be seen, but it’s a promising start for folks who have a real interest in fashion but don’t work in the industry.