Ticket Giveaway: Generationals in New York City

Sun-kissed rockers Generationals are coming to NYC and, yes, we’re giving away tickets to their show at the Mercury Lounge this Tuesday 1/25.

Generationals sophomore album, “Actor-Caster,” will hit the streets March 29 on Park the Van records. Lucky for us, the duo is taking a warm-up lap prior to the record’s release, and will be hitting New York City’s Mercury Lounge on Tuesday night.

Generationals are one of StyleCaster’s favorite bands, as they headlined our 2009 holiday bash at Santos Party House in NYC with 1000 of our closest friends.

Here’s your chance to check out one of the next big pop acts. We have tickets to giveaway and, yes, you can claim in pairs. Winners will be selected from the first 100 re-tweets of this story with the hashtag #GenerationalsNYC.

Winners will ultimately be selected through a grueling process that involves having our interns look at all of your photos on Facebook and determining who among you are the most fashionable. Or just say something spunky in your tweet to catch our attention. We dig that sort of thing.