Your Ticket To Coachella: SOSUPERSAM’s Photo Diary

Just because you’re not at Coachella doesn’t mean you can’t experience it in all of its glory. And what better way to check out the sights than through the eyes of a DJ/tastemaker/all around scenester? Well, there is no better way, which is why we enlisted the help of Samantha Duenas a.k.a. SOSUPERSAM to bring the experience of Coachella to the people.
And the girl did not disappoint. She shot everything from herself DJing at the Guess? party to the rowdy, partying crowd during performances. And while we wish we could have been there to experience it all firsthand, this is definitely the next best thing. So grab a drink, sit back and click through the slideshow above for Sam’s Coachella photo diary as she parties, DJs and “nail arts” her way through the festival!
I picked up this little number by "Phamous" at Pixie Market right before I left NY for tour.
This month I've been on the road touring with Childish Gambino and Danny Brown, two of the hottest emcees in the game right now.
The tour started off in Austin & we've been nonstop ever since.
Nail art is my new pastime on the tour bus! It's a creative way to stay fly when you're far from your hometown nail salon.
I'm still new at it, but I'm getting better every day. My nails for the show in Tucson.
On our day off in Scottsdale, we stopped at a Goodwill Found this little gem for $2, perfff for Coachella.
Perfect Coachella garb, paired the dress with my Karen Walker sunnies.
I always need coffee first thing in the morning. Koffi hit the spot!
At Guess? had so much fun meeting awesome female selectors like Ana Caleron and DJ KMarie.
Guess? Lady DJ Bags Goyard & Marc Jacobs
After the Guess? party, I headed to Coachella, and the weather fell to sh*t. Was bummed that I had to change out of my new dress.
Caught the Death Grips set.
And also caught Frank Ocean's set before surrendering to the frigid tempurature. Really Indio?!
Saturday! Changed up my nails to a sort of cotton candy crackle situation. Ate fish tacos and hung with my pal Natalie from Bones and Feathers Collective. I picked up these 2 adorable rings from their Fall 2012 collection. Instant love!
Hanging inside the Childish Gambino trailer before his show. Trailer decorations on point. Espcially this painting of puppies?! Reminded me of my roommate's pup back in Brooklyn!
Saturday was Childish Gambino's big show on the main stage. He surprised the crowd by bringing Danny Brown and Kendrick Lamar on stage with him, SUPER EPIC! Never seen a crowd like that before 5pm!
