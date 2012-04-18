Your Ticket To Coachella: Exclusive Photo Diary From Supermodel Nicole Trunfio

If there’s one thing we’d rather be doing than sipping our soy Chai, we’d have to go with being at Coachella (shocker, we know). No, we’re not hosting a pity party – that was saved for the weekend. In any case, if there was one thing we’d prefer to be doing than partying it up at Coachella, well it’d be looking like a supermodel while enjoying the company of our friends, celebrities and insane musical performances. Le duh.

We may not be gracing this season’s runways, but at least we can imagine what it would be like to do so thanks to supermodel Nicole Trunfio who was kind enough to share a few snaps with us of her gorgeous self as she enjoyed the Coachella festivities with some of her closest buds. We have to say, we love tagging along as she experiments with head pieces and unexpected turns of the weather.

While we would probably be sitting in a makeshift trash bag poncho, Nicole manages to look like she’s stepping fresh out of a photo shoot even when it threatens to rain and ruin her fun ‘do. If you can’t tell, we pretty much have a massive girl crush on this Australian beauty.

Click through the slideshow to get a taste of just how awesome she is and just how much more fun she’s having than we are. Sigh.