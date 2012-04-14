Your Ticket To Coachella: Crowd Surfing (Day 1)

OK, so you didn’t get to go to Coachella and you’re currently pouting about it. Yes, yes we know it’s oodles of fun, but think of it this way; having us show you all the highlights saves your eyes from the obnoxious amounts of neon clothing and cross-dressing frat boys that seem to be lurking everywhere from the porta potties to the parking area.

Needless to say, a slight drizzle might have marred Day 1 of the event (thus breaking a 13-year sunny record — boo!), but these 20 snaps of some downright funny and freaky things going on with the many attendees should more than make up for it. So sit back, relax and enjoy some virtual crowd surfing of the slideshow variety. Because after all, you may not be able to attach a unicorn head to your car or slip on a tiny Speedo and set up a jacuzzi in the middle of a concert, but at least you still have your pride (well, sort of).