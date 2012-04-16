Your Ticket To Coachella: Best Celebrity Tweets

If I were a bettin’ man (and I am), I’d say that this past weekend’s Coachella was probably the most tweeted about and Instagram’d music festival of all time. OF ALL TIME, in the words of Kanye West. My timeline was an absolute mess. All it did was make me totally jealous and make me realize that I need to embrace Lil Wayne and Drizzy Drake‘s motto: YOLO (You Only Live Once). Next year, I’ll be there with bells on. And by bells, I mean a crop top, Daisy Dukes and a Chanel jacket.

Now, StyleCaster has done all of us who couldn’t be there a solid and provided extensive coverage of the music festival. (Side note: Can we really call it a music festival? Isn’t it more of a fashion show?) I’ve composed a list of my favorite tweets and photos from Coachella’s first weekend.

Click through the gallery above for a look at what we’re all missing!