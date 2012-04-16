StyleCaster
Your Ticket To Coachella: Best Celebrity Tweets

Spencer Cain
If I were a bettin’ man (and I am), I’d say that this past weekend’s Coachella was probably the most tweeted about and Instagram’d music festival of all time. OF ALL TIME, in the words of Kanye West. My timeline was an absolute mess. All it did was make me totally jealous and make me realize that I need to embrace Lil Wayne and Drizzy Drake‘s motto: YOLO (You Only Live Once). Next year, I’ll be there with bells on. And by bells, I mean a crop top, Daisy Dukes and a Chanel jacket.

Now, StyleCaster has done all of us who couldn’t be there a solid and provided extensive coverage of the music festival. (Side note: Can we really call it a music festival? Isn’t it more of a fashion show?) I’ve composed a list of my favorite tweets and photos from Coachella’s first weekend.

Click through the gallery above for a look at what we’re all missing!

1 of 9

Best tweet I've ever seen.

Photo: Twitter/

Katy sounds off on the Tupac situation.

Photo: Twitter/

Paris Hilton is like the queen of Coachella at this point.

Photo: Twitter/

The stunning Dree Hemingway shares the "Where The Wild Things Are" decorations.

Photo: Twitter/

Chanel Iman wearing what I would wear to meet the Queen of England.

Photo: Twitter/

One word: Radiohead.

Photo: Twitter/

Emma Watson celebrates her birthday with Florence and the Machine. Not too shabby...

Photo: Twitter/

Lea Michele tweeting about boyfriend Cory Monteith! CUTE.

Photo: Twitter/

DJ Afrojack talks about his hangover. Yes.

Photo: Twitter/

