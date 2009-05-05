Tibi’s Couture Canines

Flirty fashion house Tibi has recently teamed up with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with a line of doggie couture that will make posh puppies everywhere wag their tails. Designer Amy Smilovic originally created the dog couture jackets for April 12th’s annual ASPCA Bergh Ball. Known for her boho-chic prints and crayola colors, Smilovic translated her style onto the backs of the adoptable dogs that walked the red carpet at the posh Plaza Hotel event. The result was an explosion of sequins, crystals, bows and hand painted prints that would make Liberace jealous. Amy was only happy to lend a helping, err, paw, “I was thrilled to be a part of this project. Not only was it so much fun to create the coats, but animal adoption and cruelty awareness is very important to me. I’ve found that the ASPCA is a wonderful organization that works hard to educate and help spread the word.” We’re waiting to see when Bo will sport one!

Tibi Dog Couture is available by special appointment at the Tibi Boutique, 120 Wooster St., New York, NY 10012, 212-226-5852