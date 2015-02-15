Tibi’s Fall Collection is Everything You Want to Wear Right Now

Attending the Fashion Week shows in February is always a mixed blessing: On the one hand, who can complain about spending one’s days admiring looks from some of the country’s best and brightest talents? On the other hand, it’s difficult to admire collections meant to be suitable for fall weather when the current winter in New York features sub-freezing temperatures with wind chills that make it feel like it’s actually a few degrees below zero. This is the kind of weather than an artfully-draped jacket over a lovely evening dress won’t quite solve.

For anyone living in a truly four-season climate, may we suggest taking a browse through Tibi’s fall collection? Designer Amy Smilovic—a New York-based designer doubtless affected by the past two (arctic) winters in the city—took inspiration from Inuit culture, creating a range of seriously cozy silhouettes that will certainly keep you warm beyond October. (There are even fuzzy shoes!)

Featuring mixed shearling overcoats and oversize knits, rendered in inviting cream, powder blue, and lilac, the collection manages to look both warm and chic (solving your cold-weather wardrobe problems for good). One caveat: You might need to layer tights or some Uniqlo Heattech under those culottes by next February, if trends persist.

In another buy-now-wear-now twist, the stunning statement earrings that Paige Novick created for the collection are actually available to buy right now! On the runway, the sculptural gold earrings were worn alone, though they can also be mixed and matched. Shop the earrings here!

Click through the gallery above to see some of the best looks from Tibi’s Fall 2015 collection.