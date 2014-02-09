StyleCaster
Share

Tibi Fall 2014: See All the Looks From the Sophisticated Collection

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tibi Fall 2014: See All the Looks From the Sophisticated Collection

Meghan Blalock
by
Tibi Fall 2014: See All the Looks From the Sophisticated Collection
34 Start slideshow

Tibi has a reputation for consistently capturing a perfect combination of cool, street style-friendly designs that also achieve a high-end “fashion” vibe (and, frankly, price point), and the brand’s Fall 2014 collection is no different.

MORE: Prabal Gurung Fall 2014: Nepal-Inspired

The line featured most prominently the ultimate of street style pieces: Oversize wool coats with double-breasted lapels, draped across the shoulders and concealing a flouncy blouse and tailored pants. There was also no shortage of mod color-blocking, a favorite celebrity red carpet trend lately.

But by far our favorite detail: What might be aptly described as a Heisenberg hat—a possible homage to devious main character Walter White from hit AMC show “Breaking Bad.” The color palette was largely black, white, and sky blue, with dashes of fire engine red here and there—another nod to the semi-minimalism Tibi is known for.

MORE: Uh, Our Intern Walked in NYFW!

Click through the gallery above to see every single look from the incredibly chic collection!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 34

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Christian Siriano Fall 2014: Ladylike

Christian Siriano Fall 2014: Ladylike
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share