Tia Mowry Launched An Etsy Collection & It’s The Ideal Home Decor Refresh

It’s feeling a little bit like a ‘90s throwback over here, because Tia Mowry’s Etsy collection just dropped. You know her (and her sister Tamara!) from the *iconic* show Sister Sister, but the comedy-actress-turned-entrepreneur is now blessing us with more than just a good laugh. Mowry (now Mowry-Hardrict!) has teamed up with artists on Etsy to create the ultimate home decor refresh—and we cannot wait to shop it all.

Seriously, if you’ve been itching to throw out everything in your home right now and start fresh, we get it. The year 2020 has made us want to start over completely—especially when it comes to home decor. After being stuck in our homes for what feels like an entire year, we’re all ready for a change of scenery. And, since we can’t really spend much time anywhere other than the places we live, that means updating our decor is a great way to make it at least feel like we’re in a different location.

Enter: the Tia Mowry x Etsy collection. It’s a limited edition curated selection of everything you need to add a little bit of life back into your home. Featuring everything from tableware that’ll serve you and your guests well when we can all throw dinner parties again to storage and decor pieces that are both functional and stylish, this collection has a little something for everyone.

Fans of neutral and cool minimalist aesthetics will especially love some of the pieces in the Tia Mowry x Etsy collection. But don’t worry—we’re not talking sterile, boring home decor. Though much of the collection is on the neutral side, there’s still plenty of personality and style within it. The simplicity of the pieces makes them ridiculously versatile, so they can fit in any home—including yours. (Wink, wink!)

The entire curated collection is available now on Etsy’s site, but we went ahead and picked a few of our favorite must-have items below. Start here, then head on over to Etsy, where you’ll find so many home decor beauties waiting just for you.

1. Tia Mowry x Etsy Small Shallow Lidded Jar

These shallow lidded jars are not only gorgeous—they’re also perfect for storing anything from candy and keys to all the little things that clutter up your end tables.

2. Tia Mowry x Etsy Rope Storage Basket

Rope storage baskets are the cutest way to keep your home decluttered, and this black iteration is such a unique shape. Add a few of these to your house, and it’ll look tidy all the time (!!).

3. Tia Mowry x Etsy Ceramic Berry Basket

Have you ever seen a cuter way to store your berries? Didn’t think so. These ceramic berry baskets are such an easy way to make your kitchen and fridge look like the inside of a magazine.