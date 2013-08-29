Throwbook Thursday: Marie-Hélène de Rothschild’s Surrealist Ball Drew Everyone From Salvador Dali to Audrey Hepburn



On December 12, 1972, Marie-Hélène de Rothschild hosted an extraordinary surrealist ball that easily goes down in history as one of the best parties ever. What made it so special? Rothschild invited a unique blend of people from Paris socialites to Hollywood royalty and asked them to wear incredible masks (the evidence of this fact is pictured above). Anticipation over this party was so high that one socialite threatened suicide if she wasn’t invited. Hey, can you really blame her? Here, all of the details that went into this mind-blowing soiree.

The Venue: The Surrealist dinner party took place at the Château de Ferriéres, a mansion owned by Rothschild and her husband, Baron Guy de Rothschild in the suburbs of Paris. The French château had been passed down in the Rothschild family since it was first built by Baron James de Rothschild in 1859. Baron Guy collected vast amount of artwork, which he displayed throughout all the rooms of the house. “For the evening the château was floodlit with moving orange lights to give the impression that it was on fire,” one guest remembered of the event.

The Theme: “Dîner de Têtes Surrealist” was the theme of the evening. Taking the theme very seriously, the invitations were written backwards only to be deciphered with the use of a mirror. The art-loving couple asked guests to arrive in black tie and gowns with surrealist heads. Rothschild wore a blue satin gown and a large stag’s head complete with weeping tears made of diamonds.

The Guests: The party was filled with art world greats, princesses, and only the most noteworthy of the Parisian elite. Audrey Hepburn arrived at the event with a Magritte-style bird cage over her head. Many guests were costumed in masks custom-made by Salvador Dalí—who was, of course, in attendance as well.

The Entertainment: Rothschild had a flair for detail and her parties were no exception. For instance, the main staircase was lined with men dressed as cats that acted as though they had fallen asleep in a range of staged poses. The cats would eventually rescue guests as they went through a sort of labyrinth made of black ribbons. Guests were then led to the tapestry salon where they were greeted by a man wearing a hat that resembled a still-life on a platter. Quite like Surrealism itself, attending this party must have felt like being inside one strange, but fabulous dream.

