ThrowbackThursday: See Gwyneth Paltrow As a Gum-Chewing High School Senior

What a week it’s been for Gwyneth Paltrow. Not only was the 40-year-old actress named People’s “Most Beautiful Woman,” she also solidified her spot on a slew of “Worst Dressed” lists in a ridiculously revealing dress at the “Iron Man 3” premiere and took some flack in the press for selling bikinis aimed at young girls on her lifestyle website Goop.

All controversy aside, Paltrow has had one of the most remarkable careers in the business today. The Oscar winner was destined for stardom, as the daughter of producer Bruce Paltrow and beloved actress Blythe Danner. But long before her days as an A-list actress and Coldplay front man Chris Martin‘s wife and mother to Apple and Moses, she was a teenage girl growing up in Manhattan.

Here she is in the early 1990s as a senior at the prestigious Spence School. With her leather jacket and disheveled hair, it’s hard to believe it’s the same put together woman we see on the red carpet these days!

Photo via Yearbook Library