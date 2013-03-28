ThrowbackThursday: Watch Lady Gaga Perform Years Before Her Big Break

https://www.youtube.com/NM51qOpwcIM

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.



These days, Lady Gaga is pretty much the most famous pop star around—and with good reason. Not only does she have multiple chart-topping albums under her belt, but she has one of the most dedicated network of fans (her Little Monsters) who support her no matter what crazy stuff she does.

Recently, Gaga has been hit with hard times, having to cancel part of her tour to undergo hip surgery. She’s said to be recovering smoothly, and we’re sure there are plenty of you who can’t wait to see her back on her feet.

Regardless, today Gaga celebrates her 27th birthday and in honor, we dug up this vintage video of her performing during her NYU days at a talent show in 2005. While she may have lacked the budget for her signature over-the-top costumes, there’s no denying her swagger’s still there.

Watch the video above and let us know which celebrity we should feature in next week’s installment of #ThrowBack Thursday!