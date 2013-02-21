ThrowbackThursday: Watch This Commercial Starring A 9-Year-Old Lindsay Lohan

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

Before Lindsay Lohan was a tabloid fixture for her frequently questionable behavior (which most recently includes hacking off the hem of a borrowed designer dress in the middle of a nightclub and returning it completely destroyed), she was a just Long Island girl trying to make it big in the entertainment industry.

In 1996 (a few years before “The Parent Trap”), she landed one of her first big gigs as a pigtail-wearing kid in a Jell-O commercial starring none other than Bill Cosby. In case you haven’t seen it, watch below—and remember the good old days!

https://www.youtube.com/OP6kKc-0FSY

