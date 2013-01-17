ThrowbackThursday: See A Teenage Miranda Kerr Before She Hit It Big

It’s hard not to get inspired by the #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

These days, everyone knows Miranda Kerr as the stunning Australian model who’s often photographed at red carpet events around the world with her hunky husband Orlando Bloom. She’s strutted her stuff in high-profile fashion shows from Balenciaga to the Victoria’s Secret show, and her chic street style (like her beloved Celine floral pants) often makes headlines.

However, years before the 29-year-old made it in such a major way, she was attempting to get discovered—which she did at age 13 in an Australian model search hosted by Dolly Magazine. Above is one of her very first shots, and it’s safe to say that even though she’s now a total bombshell, Kerr was never an ugly duckling.

