ThrowbackThursday: See Supermodel Gisele Bündchen at 16 Years Old

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

These days, Brazilian-born Gisele Bündchen isn’t just a supermodel—she’s a megastar. Thanks to her marriage to New England Patriots player Tom Brady, her fame has transitioned into another stratosphere—and once they had children, the world became even more curious about their picture-perfect lives. In fact, just last week, photographs of the 32-year-old beauty and her dashing brood relaxing on the beach surfaced and people couldn’t stop commenting on her miraculous bikini body.

While she was always stunning, she wasn’t always world-famous. Back in 1997, she was on the brink of making it big in the catwalk world when she appeared on the above cover of Caricia, a now-defunct Latin American magazine. Even at 16, she was as striking as ever—and it was only uphill from there.

What do you think of Gisele’s #ThrowbackThursday picture? Who else would you like to see featured? Let us know below!