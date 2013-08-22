ThrowbackThursday: See What Rachel Zoe Looked Like As A Toddler

Toddl

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

These days, when you think Rachel Zoe, you think glamour. The celebrity stylist, designer, and star of Bravo’s recently canceled (tear) “The Rachel Zoe Project” is known for her love of high-end accessories, designer gowns and major jewelry. But it obviously wasn’t always that way. Back in the early 1970s, she lived in Millburn, New Jersey and went by Rachel Zoe Rosenzweig.

The adorable toddler picture above is a throwback straight from Zoe’s Instagram, and she commented that she looks exactly like her son, Skyler, with a wig on. Anyone who’s been watching her reality show know that she’s not lying: Her child (with husband Rodger Berman) is practically a clone of the 41-year-old.

While we love Zoe’s style now, we loved getting a glimpse of her younger days, when she didn’t have to worry about Anne Hathaway‘s Oscar dress changing at the last minute.