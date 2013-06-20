ThrowbackThursday: Melania and Donald Trump’s Million Dollar Wedding

Business magnate, Donald Trump got married for the third (and hopefully final) time to model Melania Knauss back in January 2005. The opulent affair would be many girls’ dream wedding thanks to the designer gowns (yes, plural), celebrity guest list, and the giant wedding cake that’s the same height as Kim Kardashian. The spectacular fairytale wedding is still talked about to this day, and here’s why.

The Venue: The ceremony was held at Bethesda by the Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida. An extravagant reception followed at Trump’s Mar- A- Lago estate. Trump transformed his ballroom to look like Versailles with a white and gold color scheme throughout.

The Guests: Trump’s guest list included an array of very impressive names. Hillary Clinton, Simon Cowell, Barbara Walters, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Muhammad Ali, Elton John, Usher, and Prince Charles were among the 500 guests who attended the wedding. Billy Joel, who was also invited, sang a rendition of “Just the Way you Are” for the happy couple.

The Dress: Melania wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture white gown rumored to have cost between $100,000 to $200,000 with more than 1,500 hand stitched rhinestones and pearls. The dress also had a 13-foot train and a 16-foot veil which took more than 1, 000 hours to make. As one dress wasn’t enough, Melania changed into a lightweight tulle Vera Wang gown so that she could dance at her reception (a girl after our own heart).

The Food: More than 6,000 appetizers of caviar, lobsters and truffles were served. The food was catered by Mar-A-Lago’s head chef Gary Gregson who served up an array of dishes including steamed shrimp, beef tenderloin, caviar, and lobster rolls accompanied with bottles of Cristal champagne. The wedding cake was made by pastry chef Cedric Barbaret who spent two months creating a 200 hundred pound, five foot high, seven tier Grand Marnier chiffon cake which was decorated with 3,000 roses.

Fun Fact: The guests had to give up all cell phones and recording devises to attend the wedding as the couple wanted it to be as private as possible. Another interesting detail: Instead of carrying a bouquet of flowers, the bride carried rosary beads that were a family heirloom.

The Cost: The overall cost of the wedding reached around $1 million. A relatively cheap wedding considering Trump has a net-worth of roughly $2.5 billion!

