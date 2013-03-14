ThrowbackThursday: See Kim Kardashian As A Soccer Playing Kid (With Bangs!)

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.



Before the sex tape scandal, the 72 day marriage to Kris Humphries, and the bizarre maternity style courtesy of baby daddy and occasional stylist Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was just a normal girl growing up in the ritzy enclave of Calabasas, a suburb of Los Angeles.

As a young girl, Kim dabbled in soccer and other sports, although ultimately she chose to pursue her passion: Reality television. Here she is in simpler times before the family’s empire truly took off. Also of note: Kim Kardashian’s bangs are quite a popular topic these days, especially since she cut them yesterday. It seems like this was a look she favored back in the 1980s when this photograph was taken.

While we do love seeing her strut around in her high-fashion garb, we also enjoy the laid-back Kim.