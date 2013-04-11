ThrowbackThursday: See Mom-To-Be Ivanka Trump When She Was Just a Kid

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

These days, Ivanka Trump is very busy. As the daughter of the infamous Donald Trump, she’s managed to carve out her own name, thanks to her well-mannered persona and sharp business sense on “The Apprentice,” as well as her successful fashion line. She’s about to be even busier—as it was just announced today that her and husband Jared Kushner will be expecting their second child this fall.

The 31-year-old is a red carpet fixture on the New York social scene, and has been practically since she was born. Above is a shot from sometime in the 1980s (when her father was famous for his real estate investments, not his reality shows). One thing is clear—she’s always been gorgeous. (Side note: Is that a mini-Chanel bag?!)

Let us know: Which celebrity do you want to see on #ThrowbackThursday?