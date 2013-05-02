ThrowbackThursday: He Wasn’t Shirtless, But David Beckham Was Still Hot At His Wedding

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

Long before Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in a lavish Royal wedding, another Brit couple was making headlines for their over-the-top nuptials. That couple, of course, was David Beckham and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham.

Their 1999 wedding was said to have cost over $800,000 and was held at an Irish castle. Seeing as it’s renowned soccer star (and H&M underwear model) David’s 38th birthday, we couldn’t resist taking a look back. As you can see, their four-month-old son Brooklyn was the ring bearer— it doesn’t get more adorable than that! Our guess is if the wedding was happening today, her dress would have been way chicer—not that she didn’t look totally on-trend for the time.

