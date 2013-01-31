ThrowbackThursday: See Model Charlotte Free Before She Had Pink Hair

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

These days, Charlotte Free is one of the toasts of the fashion world—thanks in part to her trademark pink hair, which is enough to make anyone give her a second look. The IMG model has appeared in shows of Jeremy Scott, Vivienne Westwood, House of Holland, Thierry Mugler, and more. Last year, she even landed a major deal as the star of a Maybelline campaign.

The Los Angeles native was always one of the cool girls, and admits that when she was five she had aspirations of becoming a DJ. Her plans were sidetracked in 2010, when she was discovered at an arcade playing video games and signed to a modeling contract. It’s hard to believe the 19-year-old was ever without dye in her hair, but above is proof! Look at how far she’s come below.

